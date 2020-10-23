UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP PA Adopts Public Private Partnerships Bill 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:53 PM

KP PA adopts Public Private Partnerships Bill 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday adopted KP Public Partnership Bill 2020 aiming physical infrastructure and service development of the province through private sector participation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday adopted KP Public Partnership Bill 2020 aiming physical infrastructure and service development of the province through private sector participation.

Aims and objective of the bill includes "promotion of socio-economic, physical infrastructure and services development in the province of KP through encouragement and facilitation of private sector participation in public sector projects through Public Private Partnership and for matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto".

"The bill will regulate Public Private Partnerships in the province and will encourage and facilitate participation of private sector in public sector projects through Public Private Partnerships".

The bill was tabled by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2020

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to eliminate polio disease in Gwa ..

3 minutes ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas-supply scheme in Taxila

3 minutes ago

AIGP for stringent action against elements spreadi ..

3 minutes ago

9th Sindh Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw Championshi ..

3 minutes ago

Two gangsters surrender to police

5 minutes ago

BISE Benazirabad fixes November 16 for enrollment ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.