KP PA adopts Public Private Partnerships Bill 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair Friday adopted KP Public Partnership Bill 2020 aiming physical infrastructure and service development of the province through private sector participation.

Aims and objective of the bill includes "promotion of socio-economic, physical infrastructure and services development in the province of KP through encouragement and facilitation of private sector participation in public sector projects through Public Private Partnership and for matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto".

"The bill will regulate Public Private Partnerships in the province and will encourage and facilitate participation of private sector in public sector projects through Public Private Partnerships".

The bill was tabled by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash.