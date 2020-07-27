KP PA adopts Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2020 amid walkout of opposition

(@FahadShabbir)

The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair Monday adopted KP Reproductive Healthcare Rights Bill 2020 amid protest of opposition benches

The opposition demanded the bill should be referred to Council of Islamic Ideology for inviting and staged a walkout. The bill was moved by Special Assistant to KP CM Ahmad Hussain Shah.

MMA MPA Inayatullah said some clauses of the bill were in direct conflict with Islamic norms but the government is stressing its approval.

MMA Lutf-ur-Rehman supported Inayatullah saying that if any law is against the islam and Quran, it would also be a violation of the constitution. He suggested formulation of a special committee to resolve the matter.

While replying to both the questions, Special Assistant Ahmad Shah said that not a single word in the bill is against Islam.

We can control population by passing this bill. Everyone wants to be able to have children according to their resources and we want to bring balance in society adding objective of the bill advocacy and right protection.

PTI MPAs, Sumeera Shams and Asiya Khattak support the bill said that there is no objectionable word in it.

PTI member Asiya Khattak said that there is no restriction on childbirth, only protection of women's health is considered in the bill.

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Mohammad informed that the bill has been tabled in the house five months ago and the discussion on the bill has already been held. He said the government has completed its ground work.