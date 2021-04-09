UrduPoint.com
KP PA Adopts Resolutions Relating To Child Adoption, Thalassemia Treatment, Access To Islamabad Airport

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed three resolutions relating to child adoption, turning point for passengers heading to Islamabad Airport and inclusion of thalassemia treatment in Sehat Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed three resolutions relating to child adoption, turning point for passengers heading to Islamabad Airport and inclusion of thalassemia treatment in Sehat Card.

The child adoption resolution was tabled by PPP parliamentarian, Nighat Orakzai who said that absence of law relating to child adoption is a reason that is increasing unlawful adoption of child having uncertain parentage. She said proper legislation is also needed to secure future of these children and to provide them social protection adding government should legislate to devise a legal procedure for adopting these children.

Waqar Khan of Awami National Party thorough his resolution demanded of provincial government to approach Federal government for providing appropriate turning point to travelers heading towards Islamabad Airport.

He said that majority of passengers travelling abroad are facing difficulties to approach Islamabad due to increased distance. He said that provincial government should forward recommendations to federal government for providing an appropriate turning point to passengers to access Airport Link Road.

Member Provincial Assembly, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Humaira Khatoon tabled resolution demanding inclusion of free treatment facilities to thalassemia patients in Sehat Card. She said that most of the thalassemia patients are poor and their families are not able to bear the expense of treatment so they should be facilitated and provided needed help through Sehat Card.

