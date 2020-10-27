UrduPoint.com
KP PA Amends Prisons Act To Impart Skills To Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday unanimously passed 'The Prisons (Amendment) Bill 2020' to equip prisoners with skills.

The bill was moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan in the provincial assembly with Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan in the chair.

The Provincial Minister stated that the government wanted to give relief to prisoners. He said the prisoners were treated according to the Rules of 1894, but the government has decided for its modification to meet the requirements of the modern era.

He said that the government will establish units in Peshawar, Haripur and Mardan prisons for provision of the opportunities of various skills for prisoners to benefit them for earning in prison.

Through another amendment the staff of the prisons will be made bound to respond attackers in any case of terrorists' attack on any prison and they will not wait for security forces.

Later, the Deputy Speaker prorogued the assembly session.

