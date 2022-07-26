KP PA approves two bills, one deferred

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved two bills and deferred one due to absence of Minister for Education, The passed bills included KP Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) bill, 2022 and KP Apprenticeship bill, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved two bills and deferred one due to absence of Minister for Education, The passed bills included KP Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) bill, 2022 and KP Apprenticeship bill, 2022.

Meanwhile, the House deferred KP Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Repeal) Bill, 2022 due to absence of minister for education.