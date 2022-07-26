KP PA approves two bills, one deferred

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday approved two bills and deferred one due to absence of Minister for Education, The passed bills included KP Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) bill, 2022 and KP Apprenticeship bill, 2022.

Meanwhile, the House deferred KP Razmak Cadet College Regulation (Repeal) Bill, 2022 due to absence of minister for education.

