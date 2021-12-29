UrduPoint.com

KP PA Body Directs Appointments, Provision Of Facilities In Technical Education Institutes

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Technical Education chaired by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf directed appointment of staff and provision of facilities in technical education institutes situated in remote areas of the province including merged districts.

The meeting was also attended by CM's aide on Industries, Abdul Karim, MPAs including Zafar Azam, Bahadur Khan, Zubair khan, Hafiz Hassamuddin, Sameea Bibi, Special Secretary Industries, Managing Director KP Technical Education Authority, Chairman Technical Education board, Project Director Economic Revitalization KP and concerned officials.

Participants of the meeting stressed to devise a comprehensive plan to promote economic activities in the province by setting up new industrial units. They also directed provision of needed facilities in technical education institutes of far flung areas and appointment of competent staff.

The meeting also directed Department of Industries and Technical Education to furnish detailed report regarding appointments and recruitments. Meeting also decided to visit Haripur and Ghazi Industrial Zones.

