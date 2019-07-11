UrduPoint.com
KP PA Body Stressed Proper Planning Prior To Initiate New Road Projects

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:55 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Communication and Works met here Thursday and stressed upon concerned authorities to ensure proper planning considering the factors of population, increasing traffic, economic activities and promotion of tourism prior to initiate new road construction projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Communication and Works met here Thursday and stressed upon concerned authorities to ensure proper planning considering the factors of population, increasing traffic, economic activities and promotion of tourism prior to initiate new road construction projects.

The meeting was chaired by Zahir Shah Toru which was attended by Provincial Communication Minister Akbar Ayub, MPAs including Shafi Ullah, Bahadur Khan, Muhammad Azam, Sharafat Ali, Mian Nisar Gul, Secretary Communication, Shahab Khattak and concerned officials.

The meeting was told that so far 15711 kilometers roads have been completed by the communication department and special focus would be given to repair old bridges and roads in coming ten years.

The participants were informed that 72 new schools have been completed in the province following contemporary standards.

Information Secretary also informed the committee about steps taken by the department to ensure transparency including E. Biding system, Biometric attendance system and re-structuring of department.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of the committee directed to follow rules and regulations while making appointment and transfer of ministerial and technical staff, adding it would help promoting policy of transparency. He also stressed to take steps for the elimination of corruption with all its manifestations.

