KP PA calls for making police verification mandatory for marrying Chitrali girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a resolution passed unanimously, made it mandatory that whosoever would get married a girl from Chitral should first get police verification.

The resolution jointly moved by MPAs Inayatullah, Shagutfa Malik, Inayatur Rehman and Dr Amjad said that people from other districts exploit the poor people of Chitral by marrying their daughters and later either kill or divorce them.

It said that in order to stop such inhuman and gruesome incidents the provincial government should ask the district administration and police to first verify the character and other details of the individual who intends to marry a Chitrali girl.

It further said that the relevant individual should inform the district administration in writing about his marriage while the local elders and parents should give consent and avoid marriages without police verification.