KP PA condemned remarks of JUI MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday adopted a resolution moved by Advisor to CM on Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash that condemned the unparliamentarily remarks of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam MPA, Hafiz Hasamuddin against provincial legislature.

The condemning resolution demanded JUI MPA that threatened to attack the assembly should be expelled from the house that is symbol of democracy in the country.

Earlier, the treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly condemned the derogatory remarks of Jamiat Ulemai-e- islam (JU) MPA, Hafiz Hasamuddin against KP legislature and said that he should be barred from entering the premises of provincial assembly that is a symbol of democratic supremacy in the country.

Addressing the house, provincial labor minister, Shoukat Yousafzai said that JUI MPA threatened to attack the house by suicide attempt that symbolizes supremacy of democracy.

He said that behavior and attitude of Hafiz Hasamuddin who on August 25 threatened to destroy the KP Assembly was unacceptable and highly condemnable adding that opposition should also condemned the act of JUI MPA and reviews criteria to allot tickets for contesting elections.

He also threatened a protest if action was not taken against JUI MPA for his extremism promoting remarks.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Local Government, Kamran Bangash said that remarks of Hafiz Isam have made us a laughing stock in the world.

He said that we appreciate the efforts of opposition for democracy but the statement of JUI MPA regarding provincial assembly needs an action appropriate to severity of the situation.

Parliamentary Leader of JUI, Moulana Lutf-ur-Rehman apologized for behaviour of Hafiz Hasam that he termed an outcome of its emotional distress.

He said that remarks of Hasamuddin were only a figure of speech and uttered in a state of despondency as no one tried to know about his issues. He said that father of Hasamuddin was also a former MNA who was targeted by militants owing to his stance against extremism.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP also condemned the remarks of JUI legislator and said if opposition was ignored these sorts of episodes would happen again.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak recalled the sacrifices of his party members in fight against extremism and said that we did not lose control despite countless incidents of militants against workers. Supporting the resolution against remarks of JUI MPA, he said that extremism should be condemned with all its manifestations by each and every member of society.

Later, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was chairing the proceedings ruled that remarks of Hafiz Hasamuddin are against existing rules of business and have breached sanctity of the house. He ruled that JUI MPA should be escorted out from the house.