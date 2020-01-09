KP PA Deputy Speaker expresses annoyance over opposition absence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) and Deputy Speaker KP Assembly, Mahmood Jan has expressed grave sorrow over the absence of opposition benches members from the meeting of the house panel.

He was presiding over a meeting convened over the issue of the resignation of opposition legislators from Women Parliamentary Caucus here in the Conference Room of the Assembly Secretariat.

Those who attended were included members WPC, Samar Bilour, Ayesha Naeem, Sajida Hanif, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Dr. Asiya, Asiya Saleh Khattak, Rabia Basri, Sitara Afreen, Zeenat Bibib, Ayesha Bibi, Basirat Khan and Maliha Ali Asghar.

Presiding over the meeting, the Deputy Speaker termed the attitude of the resigning members as highly unserious and not interested in the effective role of the women caucus.

He said that the meeting of the committee concerned was convened over their reservations. He said that except Samar Bilour all members have shown lack of seriousness. The Deputy Speaker also took notice of the little late arrival of the Chairperson Caucus, Maliha Ali Asghar in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed differences amongst the members of the committee and stressed need for performing their duties with mutual harmony and co-existence.

It was clarified during the meeting chairperson, senior vice president and vice president are authorized to preside over the meeting of the committee while general secretary is not authorized to preside the meeting in their presence as holding meetings in the absence of the three office bearers is meaningless.

The meeting directed the following of the SOPs (standard operation procedures) in letter and spirit to prevent the creation of any misunderstanding amongst the members.

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker welcomed the four women MPAs from the merged districts to the women caucus and the committee unanimously held a draw for their election as executive members of the caucus that resulted in the election of Anita Mehsud as executive member caucus.

The meeting decided to request the Speaker KP Assembly to select women for foreign visits in consultations with the Deputy Speaker and committee concerned to provide equal opportunities to the members of the women caucus and no one is deprived of her right.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson, Women Parliamentary Caucus, Maliha Ali Asghar clarified that due to the lack of the holding of general body meeting, the women MPAs from merged districts could not be welcomed formally. Therefore, she is formally welcoming women through this meeting.