KP PA Marks World Children’s Day With Youth-led Tableau

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:04 PM

KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led tableau

Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly here Wednesday commemorated World Children’s Day by organizing a special assembly meeting featuring a tableau performed by school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly here Wednesday commemorated World Children’s Day by organizing a special assembly meeting featuring a tableau performed by school children.

The event showcased talents of young students from various city schools who took on roles such as speaker, chief minister, ministers, opposition leader, and both ruling and opposition members.

The mock assembly delved into pressing issues like digitalization, environmental change, labor rights, and children's education, highlighting the concerns of the next generation.

Later, the Speaker KP Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati expressed his admiration for the initiative, noting that it was a historic first for the provincial assembly.

He emphasized the importance of protecting children’s right and providing them with quality education, health-care, and social services.

On the occasion, UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radoslaw Rzehak also attended the tableau performance. While addressing, he highlighted UNICEF mission is to advocate for the protection of children's rights, to help meet their basic needs and to expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

