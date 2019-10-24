KP PA observes World Polio Day, stages token walk

The members and staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly staged a token walk in connections with the World Polio Day here on Thursday. Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani led the walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The members and staff of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly staged a token walk in connections with the World Polio Day here on Thursday. Speaker KP Assembly , Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani led the walk.

In his message in connections with the awareness campaign, the Speaker accompanied by the participants said that presently polio has been eradicated from the whole world, but unfortunately, it could not be eradicated from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Basic reason behind not eradication of the crippling disease is nefarious propaganda under a well-planned agenda. However, he said that by staging this walk along with the members of the provincial assembly, they want to give a message that the partners in the holy war for the eradication of polio.

He said that the government is making all-out efforts to make Pakistan completely polio free in the coming years that is not only necessary for the province and the country rather is also an international requirement.

The Speaker said that they want to join the rank of the polio free countries. Through the token walk that is staged by the members of the provincial assembly, he said they want to give a message to the people of the province that polio vaccine is not injurious to health and is no threat to the health and life of children.

He urged upon the people to boycott the baseless and misleading propaganda and play role in the success of the awareness campaign.

The Speaker urged all members of the assembly to play role in persuading people for administering polio vaccines to their children and perform their duty in protecting the future of children.

On this occasion, he also paid tributes to law-enforcement agencies and martyrs of the polio teams that sacrificed their lives during the vaccination.

He also thanked all international agencies for extending support to the government in every platform.