KP PA panel discusses privilege motions of different legislators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Assurances held here in the Conference Room of the Assembly Secretariat with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ):A meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Assurances held here in the Conference Room of the Assembly Secretariat with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair.

Among others MPAs, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Fazal Shakoor, Mohammad Idrees, Arshad Ayub Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah and Asiya Khattak while other MPAs including Bahadar Khan, Mohammad Abdul Salam, Mian Nisar Gul and Shagufta Malik attended as movers.

Beside, Secretary Board of Revenue (BoR), Khurshid Alam, Secretary Local Government, Zahir Shah, Special Secretary (Establishment) Bakhtiar Khan, Additional Secretary Mohammad Hamayun, Additional Secretary (Irrigation), Zubair Ahmad, Chief Engineer (North) Engineer Mohammad Tariq, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chitral Lower Naveed Ahmad, Superintendent Engineer (SE) PESCO, Shah Ras Khan and Managing Director (MD) Tourism, Junaid Khan higher authorities of the law and other departments also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the false statement of the Executive Engineer (EXN) Irrigation, Sher Zaman and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Imtiaz Khan in response to the privilege motion of the Chairman of the standing committee, Mahmood Jan regarding tube-wells and staff in the provincial assembly constituency PK-66 and discussed steps taken in light of decision taken in previous meeting of the committee.

The chairman and members of the committee sought the opinion of Law Department regarding the motion concerned while the representative of the later expressed unawareness about it on which the chairman asked him to go out of the meeting and directed the authorities to sent a dispatch to the Secretary Law to ask him for sending competent and dutiful representatives to the meeting.

The members and chairman of the committee expressed dissatisfaction over the measures taken for the resolution of the issue and also took notice of the matter that instead of initiating disciplinary action against the concerned officials they have been posted on other higher positions.

The meeting unanimous decided that in upcoming meeting over the issue, the committee will invite the Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Law, Secretary Irrigation and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and presentation of the concerned inquiry report also to ensure practical action against the concerned officials.

During the meeting, the irrigation department authorities explained that a note of steps taken against the concerned officials has been sent to the minister, but it had returned so far that is causing delay.

On this occasion, the chairman of the standing committee also directed the presenting of the posting/transfer policy and replacement of the concerned XEN with immediate effect and provision of details regarding funds of tube-wells also.

The PTI MPA Abdul Salam while speaking in favour of his privilege motion against MD Tourism, who had asked him to vacate seat during a function said that he was invited by the Senior Provincial Minister, but the concerned MD asked to vacate seat and take seat in back row, despite making his introduction has breached his privilege.

In response to the privilege motion, the MD Tourism explained that as some guests from the World Bank (WB) and federal government were also participating in the function, so he given the message to the concerned MPA on the directive of the Senior Provincial Minister that he also felt.

The committee directed the PTI MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani for the resolution of the issue within a period of one week. Otherwise, Chairman and two members of the committee will make the solution of the problem possible.

The meeting also discussed the privilege motion of ANP's MPA Shagufta Malik regarding the ignoring of her telephone calls by the Secretary Local Government and regrettable attitude during meeting with him in his office in detailed.

The woman legislator explained that MPAs are public representatives and going to offices of officers in connections with public affairs, but the attitude of the concerned officers is not only highly rude with her rather with other legislators too.

In response to the privilege motion, the Secretary Local Government explained that he has no issue with the concerned MPA and he use to meet in his office. He said that in this connection, he have also contacted the parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and have requested him for contacting with the woman legislator.

The committee decided that Secretary Establishment and Secretary Law would also be invited in upcoming meeting to dispose of the motion.

During the meeting, a briefing was taken regarding the privilege motion of MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, but due to his absence the motion of deferred till next meeting while Taj Mohammad Khan Tarand informed the committee regarding the withdrawal of his motion.

The committee directed the concerned police officer to present the SOPs of his department within one month while the privilege motion of the Haji Bahadar Khan that was relating to the inauguration of a local development scheme was discussed and explained the inauguration of the schemes completed with the provincial funds and annual development schemes (ADP) is the sole right of the local MPA. Therefore, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, adding the provincial government had already issued a notification in this regard.

After assurance, the concerned MPA did not pressed for his privilege motion.

The meeting also discussed the matter of assurance on assembly floor by the JUI-F MPA Mian Nisar Gul and decided that the provincial ministers for finance and finance will jointly invite the member concerned to search out solution to the assurances on the floor of the house.