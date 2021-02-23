KP PA panel on C&W Dept holds meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :A standing committee meeting of provincial assembly of Karachi on Communications and Works (C&W) organized here on Tuesday in Assembly Secretariat with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Amir Farzand Khan in the chair.

The officers of the concerned departments explained matters related to privilege motion related raised on the floor of the house.

It also discussed delay in the construction of Mumraiz Bridge in district Tank and unusable and redundant vehicles and machinery of the C&W Department.

The participants of the meeting directed the authorities concerned for bringing improvement in service delivery and recommended proper utilization of department assets.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Inayatullah Khan, Sirajuddin, Mian Nisar Gul, Ayesha Bibi, Abbas-ur-Rehman, Humaira Khatoon, Mahmood Ahmad Bhatni and officials of other concerned authorities.