KP PA Panel On Food Department Meets

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP PA panel on Food Department meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Standing Committee on food Department in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held Thursday with MPA Malik Wajid Ullah Khan in the chair here in Assembly Secretariat.

Besides, Advisor to KP CM on Food Mian Khaliqur Rehman, the meeting was also attended by MPAs Khalid Khan, Zubair Khan, Sardar Khan, Sitara Afreen while KP Secretary Food and other high ups of the Food Department were also present on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the functions and performance of the department.

The advisor urged the assembly members to strengthen the district administration efforts to ensuring the supply and demand of wheat and price checking of essential commodities in the local markets side by side with their vibrant role of legislation for the public welfare in the province.

