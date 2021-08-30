KP PA passes Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday unanimously passed KP Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Bill, 2021.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, speaking on bill said that the objective of the legislation was to establish a research based Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in the province to cope with the severe emerging issues, challenges springing from the terrorism, subversive activities against Pakistan through narratives of hatred extremism, radicalization, intolerance, abusing charities, funds generation for entities of concern, glorification of terrorism, terrorists organizations and also to diagnose the root causes.

The Speaker put the bill to vote and the house adopted it unanimously.