KP PA Passes Code Of Civil Procedure, Code Of Criminal Procedure, Succession Amendment Bills

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

KP PA passes Code of Civil Procedure, Code of Criminal Procedure, Succession amendment bills

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan in the chair here Friday passed KP Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill 2019, KP Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill 2019 and KP Succession Amendment Bill 2019 amid commotion and pandemonium of opposition benches

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan in the chair here Friday passed KP Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill 2019, KP Code of Criminal Procedure Amendment Bill 2019 and KP Succession Amendment Bill 2019 amid commotion and pandemonium of opposition benches.

All the questions of opposition were lapsed they started shouting and created rumpus in the house. At the outset of proceedings, Munawar Khan Advocate tried to address the house on a point of order and said that he would not let anyone speak if not given time. Deputy Speaker resumed the proceedings by starting question hour when JUIF lawmaker refused to budge from his stance despite the assurance of the chair to give him time at the end of agenda.

Question hour lapsed as opposition members gathered near dais of Deputy Speaker and started shouting slogans against government. In the meantime Provincial Law Minister, Sultan Khan tabled the bills that were passed by the house.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, leader of the opposition, Akram Khan Durrani diverted the attention of government over the damages due to rain in the Bannu and its adjoining areas.

He said that government should provide help and assistance to people in this hour of need. He also criticized government over a news item about privatization of WAPDA and said that opposition would stand with WAPDA union if government made any attempt to privatize.

Referring to long march, he said that it is our democratic right adding we would remain peaceful in our protest. He also claimed leadership of both PPP and PMLN is in contact with JUIF over the long march.

Senior Minister, Atif Khan said that protest is the right of every citizen but all those who tried to violate law during long march would be dealt accordingly. He warned if protesters tried to stop a car or forced owners to close their shops they would be dealt without any leniency.

He also criticized Chief JUIF, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and said that he is serving his personal interest and own agenda through long march. "Long March is not for islam but it is for Islamabad", said senior minister.

Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP also criticized government for lodging an FIR against him Salahuddin Khan.

Later Deputy Speaker adjourned the proceedings to meet on October 9 (Wednesday) 2:00 PM.

