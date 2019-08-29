UrduPoint.com
KP PA Passes Condemnation Resolution Against Indian Aggression

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against Indian aggression

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Indian atrocities against innocents in Occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Indian atrocities against innocents in Occupied Kashmir.

The resolution also stated that Kashmir is a disputed area and revoking of article 370 and article 35 by India is in contravention to the charter of United Nation.

The resolution demanded of the government to raise voice about Indian aggression and barbarism at regional and international forums including OIC and United Nation.

Resolution said that violation of Line of Control by India has endangered the life of people living in proximity of the area. It said that human rights violation in Indian occupied Kashmir is also an issue that has put population under duress and distress.

It said that decision of Indian government to revoke article 370 and 35 is a shameful act. It stated that Indian government has trampled all the human rights norms by deploying 70,000 troops in Kashmir and incarcerating Syed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik and Mir Waiz Umar Farooq.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai that was signed by Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi, Maulana Lutfur Rehman of MMA, Inayatullah Khan of JI, Ahmad Karim Kundi of PPP, Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP, Sardar Yousuf of PMLN and others.

Proceeding of the day was chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that we fully support Kashmiri people in their right of self-determination. He said the Pakistan is not being isolated as we have full support of China over Kashmir and other regional issues.

He said that all the political entities of the country are united over Kashmir adding our joint efforts are needed in this connection.

Earlier leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that opposition and treasury are on the same page and condemned the Indian aggression in occupied area. He said that we support our Kashmiri brethren in this hour of need and distress.

He suggested convening All Parties Conference to deliberate the situation in Kashmir adding that we must shun difference and unite over the issue.

Parliamentary leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak said we should muster the support of comity of nation over Kashmir issue.

Naeema Kishwar of MMA and Ahmad Karim Kundi also spoke on the occasion.

