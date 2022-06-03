KP PA passes eight bills in a day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday made historic legislation by passing eight bills in one day while three more were laid in the House for discussion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday made historic legislation by passing eight bills in one day while three more were laid in the House for discussion.

The assembly proceedings which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, passed The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fiscal Responsibilities and Debt Management Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Fortification Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Facilities Management Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motor Vehicles (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Earlier, MPA Inayatullah objected on the amendments in the Local Government Act, saying that under the amendments, the powers of mayors and chairmen were being reduced and they were being included in the rules, which, he said was unconstitutional.

Local Government Minister Faisal Amin clarified that under the amendments bills, the powers of mayors and chairmen were elaborated rather withdrew, adding that the amendments presented by the Opposition members could be considered to be incorporated in the bills, therefore those were rejected.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law Fazl Shakook presented The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce and Trade Statistics Bill, 2022 in the House while Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Rind presented KP Regularization of Services and Implementation of Settlement Operation and Revenue academy Bill, 2022.