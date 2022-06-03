UrduPoint.com

KP PA Passes Eight Bills In A Day

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 07:09 PM

KP PA passes eight bills in a day

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday made historic legislation by passing eight bills in one day while three more were laid in the House for discussion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday made historic legislation by passing eight bills in one day while three more were laid in the House for discussion.

The assembly proceedings which was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, passed The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fiscal Responsibilities and Debt Management Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Fortification Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universal Health Coverage Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Facilities Management Bill, 2022, The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motor Vehicles (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Earlier, MPA Inayatullah objected on the amendments in the Local Government Act, saying that under the amendments, the powers of mayors and chairmen were being reduced and they were being included in the rules, which, he said was unconstitutional.

Local Government Minister Faisal Amin clarified that under the amendments bills, the powers of mayors and chairmen were elaborated rather withdrew, adding that the amendments presented by the Opposition members could be considered to be incorporated in the bills, therefore those were rejected.

Meanwhile, Minister for Law Fazl Shakook presented The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce and Trade Statistics Bill, 2022 in the House while Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Rind presented KP Regularization of Services and Implementation of Settlement Operation and Revenue academy Bill, 2022.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Commerce Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satelli ..

Roscosmos Plans to Reschedule Part of 2023 Satellites Launch Plan for 2022

16 minutes ago
 Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad ..

Musk Plans 10% Job Cuts at Tesla Due to 'Very Bad Feeling' About Economy - Repor ..

17 minutes ago
 German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary Genera ..

German Chancellor to Receive NATO Secretary General in Berlin on June 9 - Cabine ..

17 minutes ago
 Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppre ..

Modi regime deploys more troops in IIOJK to suppress Kashmiris' struggle

17 minutes ago
 Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press g ..

Journalists stage walkout from KP Assembly press gallery

17 minutes ago
 UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2 ..

UNODC launches third phase of country programme 2022-25

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.