KP PA passes KP Control of Narcotics Bill 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair here Tuesday passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Bill 2019

The bill was introduced by Provincial Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai.

Treasury benches also accepted the amendments proposed by Sher Azam Wazir of PPP, Shagufta Malik of ANP and Sumaira Shams of ruling party PTI.

The bill was aimed control narcotic substances, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to eliminate associated evils more effectively and more forcefully for socio- economic wellbeing of the people of KP Province.

The session was adjourned by Speaker till 10:30 AM Wednesday.