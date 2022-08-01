UrduPoint.com

KP PA Passes Resolution Against CEC Amid Protest By Opposition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP PA passes resolution against CEC amid protest by opposition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all members of the commission to pave the way for holding free and fair elections in the country.

The resolution presented by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that resignation of the CEC was essential so that all political parties unanimously constitute an impartial election commission for holding free and fair elections.

The resolution hoped that all the political parties would act responsibly in the wake of the prevailing situation in the country and concluded that the immediate transparent general elections were the only way to pull the country out of the present crisis.

Meanwhile, the PPP parliamentarian Nighat Orakzai pointed out quorum but the chair of panel Idress Khattak continued the proceedings of the House and the resolution was passed by the House. She tore paper of the resolution and staged sit-in in front of speak desk in protest.

JUIF parliamentary leader Maulana Lutf ur Rehman condemned the way the resolution was passed by the treasury benches and said that it should have been passed through a democratic way.

PML-N parliamentary leader Sardar Yousaf also condemned the resolution adding that such resolution was against democracy and democratic norms and the government should have to show maturity.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Resolution Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case t ..

ECP may announce verdict in foreign funding case this week

36 seconds ago
 Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

2 hours ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

3 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

3 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.