KP PA passes resolution against CEC amid protest by opposition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and all members of the commission to pave the way for holding free and fair elections in the country.

The resolution presented by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that resignation of the CEC was essential so that all political parties unanimously constitute an impartial election commission for holding free and fair elections.

The resolution hoped that all the political parties would act responsibly in the wake of the prevailing situation in the country and concluded that the immediate transparent general elections were the only way to pull the country out of the present crisis.

Meanwhile, the PPP parliamentarian Nighat Orakzai pointed out quorum but the chair of panel Idress Khattak continued the proceedings of the House and the resolution was passed by the House. She tore paper of the resolution and staged sit-in in front of speak desk in protest.

JUIF parliamentary leader Maulana Lutf ur Rehman condemned the way the resolution was passed by the treasury benches and said that it should have been passed through a democratic way.

PML-N parliamentary leader Sardar Yousaf also condemned the resolution adding that such resolution was against democracy and democratic norms and the government should have to show maturity.