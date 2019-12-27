UrduPoint.com
KP PA Pays Tribute To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly with Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in chair Friday paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary to be observed on December 27.

The house also offered prayers for late leader of Pakistan People's Party while leader of Opposition in KP Assembly, Akram Khan Durrani said assembly members hold sacrifices of Bhutto family for the cause of democracy in high esteem.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Law, Sultan Muhammad said Benazir was regarded as leader by international community due to sacrifices and struggle launched by her and her late father, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP said that late Benazir Bhutto rendered great sacrifices for progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, during house's proceedings, Leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani also took up issue regarding absence of Ministers from assembly.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani also expressed displeasure over absence of Ministers and warned that the issue would be taken up with Chief Minister by sending him presence report.

Speaker said only few Ministers including Provincial Minister for Law and food were not responsible for giving answers on behalf of their colleagues.

The chair also ruled that in each session at least twelve Ministers should ensure their presence in the house.

He also warned that in future if presence of Ministers and MPAs was not satisfactory, the session would be adjourned in protest.

