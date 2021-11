PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :After the assent of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, both KP Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and KP Excise Duty on Minerals (Labourers Welfare) Bill, 2021 have been published as Acts of the provincial legislature, said two separate notifications issued by the Provincial Assembly Secretariat here on Thursday.