KP PA seeks visa, ticket relaxation for expats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously demanded of the federal government to take up the issue of granting relaxation to Pakistan expats of Gulf States in extension of their visas expired due to Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously demanded of the Federal government to take up the issue of granting relaxation to Pakistan expats of Gulf States in extension of their visas expired due to Covid-19.

The resolution moved by Liaqat Khan of PTI stated that due to coronavirus pandemic international flights including to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were suspended and those Pakistanis who have come to Pakistan on leave could not returned to their working places and both their visas and tickets particularly of Saudi Arabia were rendered expire during this period.

He requested the federal government to take this issue up with Saudi Embassy, Gulf Countries to announce relaxations and facilitation for Saudi Arabia bound Pakistani workers in head of visas and air tickets.

The other resolution was moved by Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-i-Islami asking the federal government to enhance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's share in federal divisible pool on the basis of Census of 2017.

The resolution stated according to Census 2017 the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been increased after the merger of former tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Census 2017 had already been approved by Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The resolution stated that the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in federal divisible pool had been increased from 14 percent to 19 percent according to its new population therefore the province should be given its due share in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and national resources.

Naeema Kishwar of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F in her resolution stated that federal government should announce more share in issuance of soft loans by commercial banks on minimum mark-up rates for female population of the country.

Through another resolution, the provincial assembly called for recruitment of fresh staff by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for Abbottabad circle as about 20 percent of the company was due to retire this year.

The house through the resolutions moved by Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel and Waqar Ahmad Khan urged the provincial government for regularization of teachers recruited after 2018demanded of the asked the of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F in his resolution asked the provincial government to regularize the services of those teachers who were recruited after 2018 and construction of memorial to pay homage to sacrifices of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health workers during Covid-19 period in the province.