KP PA session convened on 27th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has convened a session of the Provincial Assembly on December 27, 2021 at 2:00 P.M said an official handout issued here on Thursday.

Earlier the meeting of the provincial assembly was convened on Tuesday (December 21, 2021).