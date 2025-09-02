KP PA sets historic milestone by approving Rules of Procedure 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, has said that the provincial assembly has approved the new Rules of Procedure 2025 after 37 years, marking a historic milestone in the parliamentary history of the province.

He noted that the previous rules were framed in 1988 and were never comprehensively reviewed since then. Over time, new parliamentary traditions, constitutional amendments, the merger of FATA, and the increase in the number of members had made these reforms inevitable.

The Speaker stated that for the first time, a full chapter has been dedicated to the office of the Leader of the Opposition to clearly define representation and powers of the opposition.

Gender-biased language has been removed to make the rules gender-neutral, while digital and electronic communication has been formally recognized in the House. A structured procedure has been introduced to present public petitions before the Assembly, and detailed mechanisms for pre- and post-budget discussions have also been incorporated.

He added that the committees have been further empowered, including the authority to take suo moto notice. A clear procedure has been set for the removal of committee chairpersons.

A Council of Standing Committee Chairpersons has been established to improve coordination and oversight of committee work. Similarly, a business Advisory Committee has been formed to ensure better planning of the Assembly’s agenda, while the House may also function as a “Committee of the Whole” on critical matters, including questions of privilege.

The Council of Chief Whips will help in strengthening parliamentary discipline and members’ participation, while a “Council of Speakers” will be convened annually to benefit from the experience of former Speakers.

The Speaker emphasized that the new rules have been harmonized with the National Assembly and other provincial assemblies, while also incorporating important points discussed in the Speakers’ Conference. These reforms, he said, will bring greater uniformity, transparency, and efficiency in the functioning of the House.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Deputy Speaker, committee members, both government and opposition benches, the Assembly Secretariat, the Law Department, and the Advocate General’s Office in finalizing these reforms.

He also acknowledged the services of former and current members who contributed to the rules at different stages.

He clarified that the Rules of Procedure 2025 include many more important amendments and new chapters, but only a concise summary has been shared here.

The new rules, he added, will provide a strong foundation for parliamentary traditions, legislation, and the democratic process in the future.