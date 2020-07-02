UrduPoint.com
KP PA Sitting Convened On July 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:24 PM

The Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and conduct of Business Rules1988, has called the sitting of Provincial Assembly on July 6, 2020 at 3.00 p.m which was earlier adjourned for indefinite period

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly under paragraph (b) of Rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and conduct of business Rules1988, has called the sitting of Provincial Assembly on July 6, 2020 at 3.00 p.m which was earlier adjourned for indefinite period.

It was announced by the Secretary Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday.

