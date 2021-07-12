KP PA Speaker expresses sorrow over losses due to rains

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday expressed heartiest sorrow over the losses due to rains in district Abbottabad.

In a statement he said that prevention of natural disasters is impossible for humans, However, the government will perform its duty and utilize energies on construction of drainage system and over coming of other problems.

He said that in past, Cantonment Board had allowed the construction of houses over drains that abolished drainage system and that was reason behind inundating of the areas of Cantonment board.

The Speaker said that he has talked to the authorities of Cantonment Board and directed them to not only resolve drainage problems. Rather also abolish encroachments over them to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

The Speaker also called Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad and directed him for early clearing of the affected areas and abolition of encroachments from them.

He has also summoned Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad to Peshawar for making the estimation of closes from rains and directed him for abolition of encroachments erected over nullahs.