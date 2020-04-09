KP PA Speaker hands over PCR machine to AMC

Speaker, KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Thursday handed over Corona virus test PCR machine to Managing Director/Dean of Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad while a bio-safety cabinet was already been delivered to the health facility and now Corona virus test would begin in AMC soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker, KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Thursday handed over Corona virus test PCR machine to Managing Director/Dean of Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad while a bio-safety cabinet was already been delivered to the health facility and now Corona virus test would begin in AMC soon.

Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam and DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker, KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani rejected the rumours spread by some defeated elements that wired the misleading news of the shifting of Corona testing machine from Abbottabad to Swat.

He said that presently a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a lockdown is enforced in everywhere and the nation is battling a war against the pandemic of Corona virus.

He expressed the hope that the government is making all-out efforts for the arrest of this pandemic and patients are recovery from the disease with accelerated pace.