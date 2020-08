Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned the assembly's session on August 25 at 03:00pm in the PA's building

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned the assembly's session on August 25 at 03:00pm in the PA's building.

It was notified by KP PA's Secretariat here on Wednesday.