KP PAC panel directs to follow wheat protection guidelines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sub-Committee of the KP Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Wednesday directed the authorities of food Department to follow guidelines for protection of wheat stored in godowns in letter and spirit.

These directives were issued during a meeting of the sub-committee held here in the Assembly Secretariat with chairman, Inayatullah Khan in the chair.

Besides, MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, Secretary PAC Amjad Ali Khan and concerned officers of finance, law, audit departments, PAC and Assembly Secretariat were also attended the meeting. Food Department was represented by Additional Secretary Food and Deputy Director Food respectively.

The meeting discussed in detail about two audit paras regarding Food Department while the department gave a detailed briefing about standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines for wheat storage and godowns.

The department also informed the committee regarding steps and proposals regarding audit paras.

The committee was told that department has prepared guidelines for protecting wheat from attack of insects and its prevention from wastage across the province and particularly in districts Upper and Lower Chitral. These steps have ensured the protection of wheat stored in godowns.

The committee observed that guidelines evolved by the panel as well as Food Department would help secured wheat reserves across the province.