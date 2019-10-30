KP PAC panel to investigate overpayment to contractors

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has constituted a inquiry committee to investigate irregularities in the awarding of the contract of drinking water supply pipes in district Battagram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has constituted a inquiry committee to investigate irregularities in the awarding of the contract of drinking water supply pipes in district Battagram.

The inquiry committee will not only practically inspect the site rather will also review the matter of overpayment to concerned contractors.

The meeting of the PAC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here Wednesday with Chairman, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair. Beside, members of provincial assembly including Inayatullah Khan, Khushdil Khan, Arbab Waseem Hayat, Fakhar Jehan and Dr. Sumaira Shams, the authorities of Public Health Engineering (PHE), Audit, Finance and Law Departments also attended the meeting.

The matter of overpayment to the contractors of the water pipes' contracts also came under discussion and the matter was referred to a sub-committee that will present its recommendations and facts before the Public Accounts Committee.

The Chairman PAC, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani issued directives to Public Health Engineering Department for evolving of a comprehensive policy for recovery of arrears in head of drinking water.

Meanwhile, the Annual Audit Report of the Public Health Engineering Department of the year 2014-15 was also presented in the Public Accounts Committee. The PAC directed the Audit Department for releasing future audit reports with care and responsibility and refrain from bringing those paras that waste time and resources of the government.

The PAC has called for the discouragement of make weak audit paras and strictly directed all departments for holding Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meeting within a month in any circumstances and if despite passage of one month, the DAC is not convened, then Audit Department should explain it in its audit report as well.

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has stressed need for bringing further improvement and effectiveness in the process of audit. He said that they are accounting the public exchequer and will not tolerate any kind of negligence and lethargy in the accountability process.