KP PAC Recovers 3 To 4bln Rupees Annually: Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday said that provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) annually recovered 3 to 4 billion rupees from government departments .

Talking to his counterpart from Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Amjad Ali while presiding a meeting of KP PAC, he said that the committee constitutes equal representation of opposition members.

He said the provincial PAC could help the GB assembly in constitution of its own PAC which was welcomed by Speaker GB assembly Syed Amjad Ali.

The GB speaker appreciating the performance of KP PAC said that GB PAC was in process of constitution which would help ensure process of accountability in GB.

At the end of the committee meeting, Mushtaq Ghani presented a souvenir to his counterpart Syed Amjad Ali.

