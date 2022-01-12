UrduPoint.com

KP PAC Seeks Details Of 356 Mini, Micro Dams; Govt Vehicles Allotted To Officers

Published January 12, 2022

Public Account Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Wednesday sought details of all 356 mini micro dams constructed in the province and revenue generated from these dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Public Account Committee (PAC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Wednesday sought details of all 356 mini micro dams constructed in the province and revenue generated from these dams.

The committee, chaired by Acting chairman Idrees Khan, also sought details of the government vehicles allotted to the government officers and recovery of the vehicles from retired officers of administrative department.

The meeting discussed audit paras for the year 2017-18 of Energy and Power department and kept three audit paras pending while seeking details of the mini-micro dams constructed in the province and the number of dams made operational so far.

The committee members raised objection that no revenue could be generated from these dams. The department replied that these dams were constructed for development purpose rather for revenue generating.

The committee also discussed audit paras for the year 2017-18 of Administrative department and kept an audit para undecided and asked the department to submit details of the government vehicles allotted to the government officers and recovery of the vehicles under the use of retired government officers.

The committee asked the department to submit it report within a month so that the audit para could be settled.

Earlier, the committee was informed that PESCO was not paying Rs two billion outstanding dues to provincial government despite providing electricity from Pihoor Hydel power plant to national grid from 2010 to 2019.

The committee expressed concern over non-payment of the outstanding dues by PESCO and decided to summon PESCO chief in next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Members Provincial Assemblies Dr Asiya Asad, Salahudin, Inayatullah and Babar Swati while officers of administrative department, finance, law and PAC cell were also present on the occasion.

