KP Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passes three bills within 25 minutes amid ruckus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed three bills within 25 minutes of assembly proceeding amid uproar and protest by the opposition benches in the House for the fifth consecutive day against Speaker's attitude.

The treasury benches passed three bills including "The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charities (Amendment) Bill, 2012, The Kaghan Development Authority Bill, 2012 and National Disaster Management Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Amendment) Bill, 2012" moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chair.

The opposition members were thumbing desks through out the proceeding while Nighat Orakzai of PPP was bluing whistle in the Hall.

The Speaker requested the opposition members to end their protest as due to uproar their own agenda items were being lapsed and adjourned the session till 2 p.m. of Monday.

Later, while talking to media in the assembly lobby, Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai wondered that he was still not clear as for what the opposition members were protesting against the government.

The people of the province have rejected the opposition parties in the general elections in July 2018 and asked where our fault lies in their defeat.

The opposition's protest against attitude of the Speaker is uncalled for and they must apologized from the custodian of the House.

Shaukat Yusafzai alleged that the opposition members are attending the assembly proceedings and receiving all the perks and privileged available to the MPAs.

Responding to a question Shaukat Yusafzai said that some opposition members are polluting the atmosphere of the assembly proceedings and warned that they would get nothing out of it if they continued for hundred days.

Responding to another question the minister said that the Speaker and treasury benches wanted friendly relations with the opposition benches in the House.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak alleged the treasury benches are not serious to hold meaningful negotiation with opposition for ending the protest.

He said that the opposition members did not want to pollute the situation but the partial attitude of Speaker compelled them to hold protest.