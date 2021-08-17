UrduPoint.com

KP Panagah Welfare Board's Delegation Call On Sania Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of Khyber Patkhtunkhwa Panagah Welfare board led by Chairperson Neelam Khan Toru on Tuesday called on Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar and discussed various issues of Panagahs (shelter homes) across the province.

Member Panagah Welfare Board, Malik Riaz and Salim Altaf and Juanid Toru were also present on this occasion.

Neelam Toru informed the special assistant about facilities and various problems being faced by the Panagah Welfare Board.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar assured to resolve all issues of the Panagah Welfare Board on priority as per vision of Prime Minister Khan to provide free of charge food and shelter for homeless people.

Neelam Toru said that Khyber Pakhukhhwa Panagaha Welfare Board is focusing specially on amendments required in the Panagah act to streamline its activities.

She said that Pangah (shelter home) is a great blessings where low paid, jobless and poor get two time meal and spend night free of cost.

