KP patients of kidney transplant suffer after suspension of funds to IKD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The patients of kidney's transplants of Khyber Pakthunkhwa have suffered after suspension of funds by the KP Finance Department to Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKDs) Hayatabad.

As result of suspension of funds to IKDs, the free treatment process of about 150 kidney transplants at IKDs has been suspended which resulted an increase in their suffering.

Riaz Hussain, Deputy Director IKD told APP that around 150 kidney transplant patients were affected due to closer of funds to the hospital.

He said kidneys transplant operations were affected and letters were sent to the Finance Department for provision of funds on emergency basis to save their lives.

The official said funds were suspended by the Finance Department for the last five months, resulted an increase in suffering of these poor patients belonged to different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said Rs one lakh per month was required for treatment of each kidney's transplant patient.

Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) was established in 2007 and is first of its kind specialised tertiary care hospital in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The patients have requested CM KP to take notice of the issue and directed the Finance Department to immediately released the funds.