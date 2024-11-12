KP Pavilion At Lok Mela Draws Attention Of Tourists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion at the Lok Mela (folk festival) has become a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists.
Organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division Islamabad, the 10-day festival features stalls from various regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.
At the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion, over 50 craftsmen from districts like Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, and Peshawar are displaying traditional crafts and cultural items.
The pavilion also offers local delicacies such as Penda, Chapli Kebab, Tikka Boti, Mutton Karahi, and Charsadda rice.
A highlight is the special Kalashi dance performance by the Kalashi Development Authority.
On November 13, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Night will be held in which famous singers will perform live.
The event aims to showcase the province's rich cultural heritage and support local artists.
Visitors are also enjoying traditional items like pottery, truck art, and Swati shawls, while videos highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourist destinations are being shown. The pavilion also includes a Kalash section, with exhibits and live cultural performances.
