KP Pavilion Attracts Visitors At Pakistan Hospitality Show: Shahid Khan Afridi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 09:03 PM

Legendary cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that boosting local tourism and culture was the need of the hour to present soft image of Pakistan and create job opportunities for the youth in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Legendary cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that boosting local tourism and culture was the need of the hour to present soft image of Pakistan and create job opportunities for the youth in the country.

Speaking at the Pakistan Hospitality Show 2019, he said that Pakistan is a beautiful country with huge cultural and tourism potential, which can attract a large number of visitors and tourists if these assets were fully explored and exploited.

Organised by Bahadur Expo Solution, the 3-day show was inaugurated by Shahid Afridi and Humayun Jamshed, the brother of late Junaid Jamshed, in Karachi.

Tourist Information Centres (TICs) General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed, international Vloger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, officials of Bahadur Expo Solution and a large number of visitors were present.

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) is participating in the show to showcase the tourism and cultural potential to attract more tourists to the scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites of the province.

The TCKP has set up a special desk at the KP Pavilion where the visitors are being provided information about tourism and cultural potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets and pamphlets.

Video documentaries on various aspects of cultural, tourism and archaeological heritage would also be screened at the show.

A great rush of visitors, tourists and investors was seen on the KP pavilion. The visitors evinced keen interest in the cultural and traditional items displayed at the exhibition.

The TCKP has been implementing an ambitious agenda for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The corporation has until now organised a number of programmes and projects for attracting foreign and domestic tourists to the scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites.

