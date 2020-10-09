KP paying stipend to children of higher dropout ratio districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has said that monthly stipend is being paid to the children of higher dropout districts.

In a statement issued here Friday, he added that children in low dropout ratio districts under a pilot project would be imparted tablet-based education.

The provincial minister said that a hefty fund has been allocated for provision of facilities in schools while beside the construction of new schools the up-gradation of existing school is also continue.

He said that a strategy has been finalized for the provision of furniture for the students of the public sector schools.