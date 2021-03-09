UrduPoint.com
KP PDMA Issues Landsliding Alert In Vulnerable Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

KP, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert which may trigger landsliding in the vulnerable areas of the province from Thursday to Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :KP, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday issued a rain alert which may trigger landsliding in the vulnerable areas of the province from Thursday to Sunday.

The meteorological department has forecast rain/thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the high mountains in Dir, Swat,Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan and Bannu from Wednesday to Sunday with occasional gaps.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority had directed district administrations to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/ minimize human losses and damage of property. All concerned departments and emergency staff in all districts have been directed to remain vigilant.

