KP PDMA provides essential goods to distt administrations for shelter homes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have sent essential relief goods, including blankets, pillows, foam, plastic mats and kitchen sets, to shelter homes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in wake of ongoing severe cold wave.

The PDMA purchased the essential items on the directive of in wake of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

About 2,435 blankets, 1,125 mattresses, 435 bed sheets, 218 kitchen sets and other essential relief goods were despatched to the administrations of 20 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Malakand, D.I. Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Dir Lower, Abbottabad, Kohistan Lower, Shangla, South Waziristan, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, Battagram, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Kurram and Buner, to fulfill the needs of shelter homes.

Some 100 blankets each and other essential goods were sent to Kohistan Lower and Kurram districts, 100 blankets and 80 mattresses to South Waziristan, and 150 blankets for Charsadda, Battagram and Chitral.

Similarly, relief goods, including 150 blankets, were dispatched to Shangla while the shelter homes of Peshawar and Nowshera were provided 200 and 150 blankets respectively.

The other districts already possess sufficient relief goods.

According to the PDMA director general, the relief goods were provided to the district administrations in advance to face any kind of emergency situation.