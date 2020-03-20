UrduPoint.com
KP PDMA Releases Rs.1.73bn For Combating COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a fund amounting to Rs.1.73 billion to districts for combating COVID-19 and provision of facilities in Quarantine Centres., said an official handout issued here Friday.

District D.I.Khan has been provided the highest amount of Rs.300 million followed by Peshawar that has been issued Rs.202.6 million while other districts have also been provided different figures of amounts.

According to PDMA, two quarantine centres established in D.I.Khan have been provided necessary equipments including mattresses, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, search lights, tarpaulin sheets and etc.

The administration of all districts has been informed that relief goods dispatched to districts could also be utilized in the quarantine centres. Similarly, special steps have are being initiated for the establishment of quarantine centre in district Khyber.

The Director General (DG) PDMA has said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is fully operational wherein doctors have been posted for the guidance of the people. He further said that a toll free number 0800-01700 has also been launched for the guidance of the people and then can contact it any time.

