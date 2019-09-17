UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP PDWP Approves 39 Schemes Of Estimated Cost Rs 21.356bn

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:54 PM

KP PDWP approves 39 schemes of estimated cost Rs 21.356bn

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved 39 projects of estimated cost of Rs 21356.738 million while two projects were cleared and recommended to for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Commission of National Economic Council (ECNEC)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved 39 projects of estimated cost of Rs 21356.738 million while two projects were cleared and recommended to for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Commission of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting was held here with Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair. Secretary P&D Department, Atif Rehman, members of PDWP, Special Secretary P&D Merged Areas, concerned departments and districts level officers of Merged Areas.

The forum considered a total of 45 projects pertaining to different sectors including Relief & Rehabilitation, Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development, Finance, Roads & Bridges, Building, DWSS, Agriculture, Health, sports & Tourism, Higher education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Water and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The meeting deferred 4 projects due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved projects were included three projects of Relief & Rehabilitation and Sports Sectors worth Rs.4428.450 million under the Tribal Decade Strategy have granted approval. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help bringing it at par with the rest of the province.

The chair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been given top priority.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Water Agriculture Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Asif, Nawaz thwart Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ..

2 minutes ago

PRES2019 to explore untapped renewable energy pote ..

2 minutes ago

KP to hold 33rd National Games by all means, assur ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan says 153,000 Syrians returned home since Oc ..

2 minutes ago

Russian soldiers injured in clash with N.Korea fis ..

2 minutes ago

UK to Extend Scheme Allowing to Challenge Lenient ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.