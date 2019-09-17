KP PDWP approves 39 schemes of estimated cost Rs 21.356bn

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved 39 projects of estimated cost of Rs 21356.738 million while two projects were cleared and recommended to for approval of Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and Executive Commission of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting was held here with Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair. Secretary P&D Department, Atif Rehman, members of PDWP, Special Secretary P&D Merged Areas, concerned departments and districts level officers of Merged Areas.

The forum considered a total of 45 projects pertaining to different sectors including Relief & Rehabilitation, Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development, Finance, Roads & Bridges, Building, DWSS, Agriculture, Health, sports & Tourism, Higher education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Water and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

The meeting deferred 4 projects due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

Approved projects were included three projects of Relief & Rehabilitation and Sports Sectors worth Rs.4428.450 million under the Tribal Decade Strategy have granted approval. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help bringing it at par with the rest of the province.

The chair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been given top priority.