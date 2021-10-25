UrduPoint.com

KP PDWP Approves 7 Projects Worth Rs.15.513bn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved seven projects worth Rs.15.513 billion for the development of the province.

The 8th meeting of the PDWP was held here Monday with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair. The meeting approved seven road sector projects.

The approved projects were included conducting feasibility studies for the construction of Karakar Tunnel (Buner), two flyovers on Mingora-Kanju Road (Swat) and their designing, the up-gradation and improvement in the C&W managed roads, feasibility study of the construction and designing of Odigram-Galligram Road (Swat) and Kohistan Gat-Saidu Sharif Road, Banr Road and the construction and improvement projects of roads in Tehsil Kabal, district Swat.

