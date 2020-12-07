KP PEDO, healthcare services bills among three passed by KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in the chair Monday passed three bills with majority of votes.

The bills were moved by minister for Law and Parliamentary Leader Sultan Muhammad. These included Khyber Pakhtunkwha Energy Development Organization Bill, The Khyber Pakhtunkwha Police (amendment) Bill, 2020 and Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2020.

The PEDO bill said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was committed to facilitating the private sector investment and participation in the energy resources of the province.

It said that in order to provide sustainable and green development of power resources and for the generation, transmission, distribution and regulation of electric power within the province it was imperative to re-organise the PEDO and corporatize the existing power sector entities, with focus on delivery and cost management.

The PEDO would be responsible for power generation, transmission, distribution, supply or trading of electric power and all the other services.

Under the bill the already existing act, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Act, 1993 was repealed under section 33 of the bill.

The Health service bill stated that there should be protection and security of the healthcare persons and institutions against any kind of violence and threat to ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare services.

It suggested that whoever causes damage to property or healthcare staff would be imprisoned for a term of three-year with fine up to one million or equivalent to the market value of the property damaged.