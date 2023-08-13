KP people all set to celebrate 76th independence day with national enthusiasm on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts here Sunday completed all preparations to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with national enthusiasm on Monday.

The day would dawn with 21-gun salute at Peshawar. Later, the people would offer special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, eternal peace of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement and freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir after Fajr prayers.

The government and private departments, educational institutions, literary and art organisations, transport unions and civil society etc have completed all arrangements to celebrate the historic day with great national enthusiasm in all districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa including seven tribal districts.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Upper Kohistan to South Waziristan, the people decorated buildings, markets, vehicles and houses to mark the momentous day in most befitting manner.

In Peshawar, all major Government and private buildings including KP Assembly, Balahisar Fort, Islamia College Peshawar, Chief Secretary and IGP Offices, High Court, Deans Trade Centre, University of Peshawar, FC headquarters and Ganta Ghar have artistically been illuminated looking festive at night.

National flags hoisting ceremonies have been planned at Governor House, Chief Minister Secretariat and Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines Peshawar where national anthem and patriotic songs by school children would be played on August 14.

Flag hoisting functions were also planned at KP Assembly Building, Peshawar High Court, DC Office, Pakistan Railways, headquarters of Frontier Constabulary (FC), University of Peshawar, Engineering University of Science and Technology, Agriculture University, Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar and others national and private organizations.

Children and students of the government and private schools and colleges would present national anthem, songs, tableau's and to participate in declamation contests to pay tributes to heroes of Pakistan Movement besides highlighting the struggle made by our forefathers led by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslim of Sub-Continent.

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among people especially children and youth who were thronged to bazaars to buy national flags, green caps, badges and other items associated with Independence Day celebrations.

Citizens, students, children and women are showcasing their immense love for the country by painting faces and vehicles with green and white colours while models of national organizations and monuments like Islamia College Peshawar, Minar e Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Residency are being sold like a hot cake.

Qisakhwani Bazaar, the biggest wholesale market for decoration items in Peshawar, was floaded with buyers mostly of youth, students and children where shopkeepers have set up special stalls to sell colourful buntings, national flags, masks, banners, T-shirts, hats, bangles, badges, wrist bands and models all green and white clours on occasion of independence day.

All the cities, towns and villages of Khyber Pakthunkhwa decorated with green and white colors with national flags hoisting on houses, vehicles, markets, bazaars and vehicles.

Also, Buses of Rapid Transport (BRT) have been artistically decorated with national flags colours looks very attractive.

PTV and Radio Pakistan will telecast and air special programs while APP to release new stories, interviews, features and articles of independence related functions besides digital videos. Private tv channels will also air special programs and documentaries in connection with the day.