KP people express satisfaction on Govt institatives against Coronavirus: Gallup Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have expressed satisfaction over initiatives of the government in prevention of Corona Virus from the province.

According to survey report of Gallup Pakistan titled 'Corona Virus Attitude Tracker Survey 2020', ninety percent of the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have supported steps taken by the government in this regard, says a statement here.

Commenting on the report, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan thanked the people for full cooperation in this difficult time.

He expressed determination of overcoming this epidemic with the support of general public.