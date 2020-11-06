KP people lauds launching of 'Sehat Sahulat Card'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including politicians, members of civil societies and academicians here on Friday highly appreciated the launching of 'Sehat Sahulat Card' by the prime minister in Swat and termed it a step towards providing free-of-cost healthcare facilities to the masses.

Provincial Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai lauding the launching of 'Sehat Sahulat Card' for people of KP said that it was a gift of PTI government for the ailing people under which free-of-cost treatment up to Rs one million would be provided to each family in any designated public and private hospitals of the country.

He said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan won the hearts and minds of KP people by extending the facility to them.

He said over 40 million people would be directly benefited from this landmark initiative which was a big step towards a welfare state.

Misaal Khan, Information Officer (R) commending the program said that poor people would no more sell their properties and houses for expensive treatment of cancers, kidney transplant and heart diseases as Rs 1million was a sufficient amount for inpatient person.

Qaiser Khan, a retired WAPDA employee, Master Pir Mohammad Khan and Social Worker, Zeeshan Khan of Nowshera district praised the 'Sehat Sahulat Program' and termed it unprecedented in the modern era in health sector.

Despite limited resources, they said the PTI government deserved full appreciation for launching the 'Sehat Sahulat Program' to provide the much needed relief to the marginalized and poor segments of the society.