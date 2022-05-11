UrduPoint.com

KP People Reject Imran's Farce Of Conspiracy Letter: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that brave, courageous upright and honourable people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had forcefully rejected the farce of Imran Khan's conspiracy letter

The minister, in a tweet, said the flood of people at the public meeting addressed by Maryam Nawaz in Swabi had buried the so-called conspiracy theory.

The minister said the KP people had given a verdict against the "incompetence, inefficiency and corruption prevailed in the province for the last 8 years".

